GoFundMe set up for families of Starke County ambulance crash victims

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the families involved in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash involving an ambulance and a sedan.

According to Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Starke County EMTs were out on a call Saturday afternoon when they were involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle. The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CDT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700 East.

Paramedic Michael Wilcox was killed in the accident, and another paramedic, Brandy Salita, is in critical condition at Northwest Hospital in LaPorte. The driver of the Hyundai sedan suffered minor injuries.

To honor their fallen colleague, Starke County first responders then organized a procession along US-35 to accompany Wilcox to the coroner’s office.

“Your heart just sinks knowing that it is possibly one of your own,” North Judson police chief Kelly Fisher said. “and of course, you want to get up there and try and do everything that you can to help them.”

Fisher has close ties to Wilcox, as she says he was a reserve in North Judson. She also says Wilcox spent countless hours away from family and friends to serve and protect his community.

On Monday, officials with the town of North Judson honored the life of Wilcox by attaching words to the police department’s outdoor sign.

It reads:

“OUR HOME TOWN HERO GONE

BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN

MIKE WILCOX 8-5-2023″

“We’re all one big family, one big team and if they need something they can reach out,” Fisher said. “All of us are here and we’re all here as a family and we’ll help any way that we can.”

For Michael Wilcox’s fundraiser, click here.

For Brandy Salita’s fundraiser, click here.

