Edwardsburg couple helps man with cerebral palsy experience first fair ride

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, an Edwardsburg couple at the Cass County Fair were enjoying the day.

That’s when husband, Erik Thompson, noticed a young man in a wheelchair. Erik began talking to him and realized the young man’s caretakers said he’d never been on a fair ride before.

“If you know my husband, you know he doesn’t bite his tongue, nor does he take no for an answer. Needless to say, he convinced the kid to go on a ride and physically carried him onto the ride,” recalled Dawn Marie Thompson in a Facebook post.

So, Erik convinced the young man to get on one, as you can see in the video above. He physically carried him on and off of his first fair ride ever.

“...if someone could find out how to connect with the boy and his name, my husband would love to maybe help him make more memories in the future,” Dawn continued. “My husband spoke with him and his family more than I could because I was tending to our 2yr old grandson, Rhyker that we had brought to the fair. But my husband said the kid touched his heart, especially when he was told that the boy had recently lost his mother; my husband and myself can relate to losing a parent but can’t imagine going through that on top of having disabilities. We were told the boy had Cerebral palsy, and after losing his mother, family members were made his guardians.”

It’s a moment that neither will ever forget!

