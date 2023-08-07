2nd Chance Pets: Majestic Move and Pansy Face Charmer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Majestic Move and Pansy Face Charmer!

Both kittens are named after flowers. They are about 3-and-a-half months old.

Baell says both kittens are fixed and vaccinated. She also says they don’t need to be adopted together if you’re looking to only add one new member to your family.

To see if Majestic Move and/or Pansy Face Charmer are a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Majestic Move, Pansy Face Charmer, or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.