2nd Chance Pets: Majestic Move and Pansy Face Charmer

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Majestic Move and Pansy Face Charmer!

Both kittens are named after flowers. They are about 3-and-a-half months old.

Baell says both kittens are fixed and vaccinated. She also says they don’t need to be adopted together if you’re looking to only add one new member to your family.

To see if Majestic Move and/or Pansy Face Charmer are a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Majestic Move, Pansy Face Charmer, or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

To adopt Tank or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...

2nd Chance Pet: Tank

Updated: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
To adopt Tank or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-233-0311.

Pets

Shylo May finds forever home thanks to 2nd Chance Pet segment

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Humane Society of St. Joseph County says Shylo May was adopted shortly after Monday’s show!

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets

Updated: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

If you want to adopt Max or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County...

2nd Chance Pet: Max

Updated: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Max or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Tucker

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tucker is very joyful, playful, and has lots of energy!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Shelby Murphy from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lucky!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Leo

Updated: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Leo or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Cat Scratch Disease

Updated: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about cat scratch disease, and what it actually means for your pets and you.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Tony & Obie

Updated: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Tony and Obie!

Pets

Pet Vet; Kennel Cough

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to help “clear the air” about this common condition.