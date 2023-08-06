Woman dies from gunshot wounds, Benton Township

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman has died from gunshot wounds in Benton Township.

The Benton Township Police Department responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim.

Responders found the woman lying on the floor with several wounds and transported her to Corewell Health Lakeland Emergency Room, where she later died.

No suspects or further information are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers (574) 288-STOP.

