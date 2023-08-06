Advertise With Us

Woman dies from gunshot wounds, Benton Township

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman has died from gunshot wounds in Benton Township.

The Benton Township Police Department responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim.

Responders found the woman lying on the floor with several wounds and transported her to Corewell Health Lakeland Emergency Room, where she later died.

No suspects or further information are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700...
Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash
People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix
People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix
First Alert Forecast: Not a total washout, but a wet weekend in spots
Starbucks drive-thru in South Bend set to reopen

Latest News

Sam Hartman still getting familiar with ND’s playbook, personnel
Irish get physical at Saturday’s preseason practice
3 injured in early morning South Bend shooting
Large crowd gathers for laptop giveaway at La Casa de Amistad’s back-to-school event