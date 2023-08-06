Susanna’s Kitchen reopens to serve the Elkhart community

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a big day for Susanna’s Kitchen in Elkhart as they celebrate their grand reopening after a kitchen re-model paused operations for two years

The local soup kitchen has served people in need for over four decades.

Since then, they’ve provided around 25,000 meals annually and even donated clothing.

“We feed people who don’t have a lot of food,” said Susanna’s Kitchen director Dale McDowell. “We feed whoever comes through the door. We don’t want people hungry in Elkhart. We have a great family here and a ton of local support.”

The open house offers opportunities to learn more about the mission and impact of Susanna’s Kitchen.

Funding for the project was primarily provided through grants from groups like 100 Women Who Care - Elkhart County, Elkhart Urban Enterprise Zone, and the Community Foundation of Elkhart.

Susanna’s Kitchen is open in the basement of Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon.

McDowell says if people want to help, they can donate money or items like peanut butter and County Time Lemonade drink mix.

