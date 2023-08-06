Sturgis shooting suspect on the loose, considered armed and dangerous

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in St. Joseph County (Mich.) are investigating two homicides that are possibly connected while they search for the suspect.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety said just before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the area of South Centerville Road and South Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim, a 39-year-old Sturgis woman, was pronounced at the hospital.

During the course of the investigation, detectives found a second homicide victim outside of the city limits. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the second death.

Police believe the two cases are related.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old David Algarin, Jr. who last seen driving a black-colored 1999 Honda CR-V, with Michigan license plate BUS661.

Anyone with information on the homicides or suspect is asked to contact Detective David Males at (269) 659-7252.

