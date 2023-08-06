Advertise With Us

Sturgis shooting suspect on the loose, considered armed and dangerous

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old David Algarin, Jr.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old David Algarin, Jr.(Sturgis Department of Public Safety)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in St. Joseph County (Mich.) are investigating two homicides that are possibly connected while they search for the suspect.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety said just before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the area of South Centerville Road and South Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim, a 39-year-old Sturgis woman, was pronounced at the hospital.

During the course of the investigation, detectives found a second homicide victim outside of the city limits. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the second death.

Police believe the two cases are related.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old David Algarin, Jr. who last seen driving a black-colored 1999 Honda CR-V, with Michigan license plate BUS661.

Anyone with information on the homicides or suspect is asked to contact Detective David Males at (269) 659-7252.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700...
Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash
Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
3 injured in early morning South Bend shooting
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Soggy start to the new week
People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix
People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix

Latest News

WNDU Vault: National Standard creates ‘permanent part-time employment’
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Soggy start to the new week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.