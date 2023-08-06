Advertise With Us

Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700...
The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700 East.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In a tragic scene out of Starke County, a paramedic is killed while responding to a call.

According to Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Starke County EMTs were out on a call when they were involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700 East.

Paramedic Michael Wilcox was killed in the accident, and another paramedic, Brandy Salita, is in critical condition at Northwest Hospital in La Porte.

The driver of the Hyundai sedan suffered minor injuries.

To honor their fallen colleague, Starke County first responders organized a procession along US 35 to accompany the EMT’s body to the Coroner’s Office.

Our thoughts go out to Wilcox’s family, friends, co-workers, and all those who serve our communities selflessly.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this tragic accident.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Starbucks drive-thru in South Bend set to reopen
First Alert Forecast: Not a total washout, but a wet weekend in spots

Latest News

The Barns at Nappanee hosts 61st annual Amish Acres Arts, Crafts & Music Festival
Food Truck Showdown underway in Middlebury
To adopt Tank or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...
2nd Chance Pet: Tank
To adopt Tank or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...
2nd Chance Pet: Tank