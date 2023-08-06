Advertise With Us

Silver Alert issued for missing 3-year-old

Credit: Elkhart Police
Credit: Elkhart Police(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — The Elkhart Police Department is searching for Ubaldo Salamanca, a 3-year-old Hispanic male.

Salamanca is 3 feet tall and 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with his mother, 29-year-old Ana Reyes. Reyes is a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve jacket and white shirt driving a newer model silver dodge journey with a temporary Indiana license plate.

Credit: Elkhart Police
Credit: Elkhart Police(Elkhart Police)

Both Salamanca and Reyes were last seen Sunday just after 8 a.m.

Salamanca is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ubaldo Salamanca, contact the Elkhart Police Department or dial 911.

