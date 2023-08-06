Sam Hartman still getting familiar with ND’s playbook, personnel

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Believe it or not, we’re about halfway through the Notre Dame football team’s preseason camp, meaning the regular season is coming — and fans will get to see Sam Hartman thrash a defense other than his own.

16 Sports got a chance to talk to Hartman Saturday morning after practice. After an incredible performance in the Blue-Gold Game and impressing everyone so far in fall camp, he was asked about his familiarity with the playbook and the personnel.

Even Hartman admitted it’ll be a season-long effort.

“I think every day you’re always learning,” he said. “I mean, I think there’s always something you can grow on, something you can learn on — even if it’s the most simple concept. There’s always a look you haven’t seen, a concept that looks one way against this coverage or a certain coverage. I’m constantly growing, constantly learning the receivers. I’m still learning the running backs, tight ends all the way across the board. So, I think that’s how it’s going to be all year since it’s a constant growth and as this team grows and learns more and more things as we play more together, and that’s the goal.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

