Notre Dame football unveils uniforms for Ireland game

(@NDFootball)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has unveiled the uniforms it will wear in its season opener at the end of the month in Ireland.

The Irish will play the Navy Midshipmen in the Aer Lingus Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Aug. 26. This will be the third time Notre Dame and Navy have played each other in Ireland, but it’s the first time the Irish are playing as the home team.

To mark the occasion, Notre Dame will wear a custom uniform that looks much like its current home uniforms, but with a couple of noticeable tweaks. There’s a Gaelic stripe pattern on the sleeves and a shamrock logo on the back below the neck.

Navy will also be wearing a custom uniform for the game. The Midshipmen’s white jersey features a gold Gaelic stripe pattern within a navy stripe on its shoulders.

These two teams last played in Dublin in 2012 and before that in 1996. Notre Dame won both matchups convincingly, topping fifty points in each game.

The Ireland uniform unveiling comes nearly a week after the Irish unveiled green uniforms for their highly-anticipated matchup against Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

