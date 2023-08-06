Advertise With Us

Nationwide emergency alert test set for October

Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency...
Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”(Source: FEMA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every consumer cellphone will be part of a nationwide emergency alert test in the fall.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission have scheduled the drill for Oct. 4 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern.

Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The text message may pop up in Spanish, depending on your settings.

FEMA and the FCC say they’re coordinating with wireless providers, emergency managers and others to avoid confusion.

The reason for the test is to make sure all systems are prepared in case notification of a national emergency needs to be sent out to the public. It will be the second time all cellular devices are tested.

Radios and televisions will also be tested the same day. That test will last approximately one minute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700...
Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash
People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix
People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix
First Alert Forecast: Not a total washout, but a wet weekend in spots
Starbucks drive-thru in South Bend set to reopen

Latest News

Woman dies from gunshot wounds, Benton Township
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
For the first time ever, those struggling with severe postpartum depression may find relief in...
Health Minute: FDA approves 1st postpartum depression pill
Sam Hartman still getting familiar with ND’s playbook, personnel