Large crowd gathers for laptop giveaway at La Casa de Amistad’s back-to-school event

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A massive crowd formed Saturday for a laptop giveaway at a back-to-school event in South Bend.

Lines formed throughout the parking lot and all the way down the street at La Casa de Amistad, which partnered with the South Bend Empowerment Zone to host the “Get Ready! Back to School Event.”

AT&T also partnered with Human-I-T to provide 200 refurbished laptops to local students and families.

The goal of this event was to provide students with the digital basics necessary to succeed.

“Technology and digital transformation changes everything,” said Jill Ritchie, director of external affairs for AT&T. “We’re all about connecting people, and these laptops that we’re giving away to these families will help them connect to the world.”

The events also provided free uniforms, as well as food and a bouncy castle!

