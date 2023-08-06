Kroc Center hosts Back to School Krocfest, Color Run

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a busy Saturday at The Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend.

The center held its “Back to School Krocfest,” which offered kids haircuts, new school uniforms, and a community cookout. There were also some bounce houses and face painting!

The event, which was free and open to the public, was designed to be fun for the whole family while helping local students get ready for the school year.

“It’s just one of those things that parents are worried about getting done,” said Capt. John Gantner, executive director of the Kroc Center. “Sometimes, it’s about time, other times it’s about resources. Maybe they just need a little help this time of year. So, if a kid can get a haircut, get their uniforms taken care of, and have a hotdog for lunch, it just helps everyone get ready for school better.”

The Kroc Center also hosted a bit more of an intensive, but colorful event.

The color run brought family-friendly fitness to Michiana! Dozens of families came out to walk or run the one-mile course around the center.

All participants of the race received a T-shirt and an extra packet full of color.

