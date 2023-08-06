Irish get physical at Saturday’s preseason practice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re already about halfway through Notre Dame’s preseason camp. And on Saturday, things got a bit physical.

16 Sports got a chance to see some one-on-one drills that they usually do after our cameras leave. There were some big hits and some heated competition, which is exactly what you want to see as you approach the regular season.

Quarterback Sam Hartman was asked about it afterwards.

“Yeah, they really... they all are,” he said. “That’s something you come to learn early, especially in the spring. But obviously, getting closer to the season, we’re starting to live up a little bit, starting to get into situational football. It means that there’s going to be some live situations, some pads poppin’, and you’ve got a running back like Audric (Estimé), you’ve got a mike linebacker like JD (Bertrand), there’s going to be some big hits, and it’s really cool. It’s cool to be a part of.

“Obviously, I’m cool with not getting hit, I’ll be honest there at this point,” he joked.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

