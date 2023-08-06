Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Benton Township early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of Crystal Court in Berrien Homes apartments regarding a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old Benton Harbor woman lying in the hallway of the second floor, suffering from several gunshot wounds to her chest.

Medics on scene began to perform life-saving measures on the woman, but she died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

Police say they haven’t located any suspects at this time.

If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, you’re asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau 269-925-1135 or Michiana Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers online.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.