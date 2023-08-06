Former ND receiver Avery Davis signs with Detroit Lions

DETROIT (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Davis went undrafted after missing his entire 2022 season with a torn ACL. He was named a captain prior to the start of the season.

In 2021, he tore his other ACL after totaling 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

Davis was a high school quarterback who transitioned to multiple positions at Notre Dame. As a sophomore in 2018, he played nine games primarily at running back. He opened fall camp the following season at cornerback before moving to receiver.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.