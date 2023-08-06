Former ND receiver Avery Davis signs with Detroit Lions

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis plays during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Davis went undrafted after missing his entire 2022 season with a torn ACL. He was named a captain prior to the start of the season.

In 2021, he tore his other ACL after totaling 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

Davis was a high school quarterback who transitioned to multiple positions at Notre Dame. As a sophomore in 2018, he played nine games primarily at running back. He opened fall camp the following season at cornerback before moving to receiver.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman still getting familiar with ND’s playbook, personnel

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Hartman admitted it’ll be a season-long effort.

Notre Dame

Irish get physical at Saturday’s preseason practice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
16 Sports got a chance to see some one-on-one drills that they usually do after our cameras leave.

Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman discusses shifted approach to 2nd season as head coach

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Freeman touched on how he’s shifted his approach a bit coming into his second year at the helm, focusing more on the small details as opposed to the big picture.

Notre Dame

Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey

Irish have faith in Angeli, Minchey for backup quarterback

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
As we learned last year, it’s an important role because you never know when you’ll need him.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Experienced grad assistant joins Irish coaching staff

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Max Bullough is a former Michigan State player who’s got Notre Dame blood running through his veins.

Football

Coach Al Washington leads Notre Dame defensive linemen through drills during August practice.

Irish reload at defensive line after strong season

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The defensive line was one of Notre Dame’s strongest units in 2022; they're looking to be just as dominant in 2023.

Notre Dame

Shrewsberry carries torch for South Bend’s Coaches vs. Cancer

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Former Notre Dame athletes who don’t call northern Indiana home were back in town to continue a great tradition for a great cause.

Notre Dame

‘Iron Sharpens Iron’: Irish d-line gets to practice against Alt, Fisher

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT
|
By Josh Bode and 16 News Now
Notre Dame's defensive line says it benefits from practicing against two of the best offensive tackles in the nation.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman named to Maxwell Award watch list

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Hartman is one of 85 players to watch this season.

Notre Dame

All-American tackle Joe Alt takes on leadership role in junior year

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders, Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Over just the last decade, the Fighting Irish have had four offensive linemen drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. We might be looking at the next one as we speak.