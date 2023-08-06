Former ND receiver Avery Davis signed by Detroit Lions
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
Davis went undrafted after missing his entire 2022 season with a torn ACL. He was named a captain prior to the start of the season.
In 2021, he tore his other ACL after totaling 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.
Davis was a high school quarterback who transitioned to multiple positions at Notre Dame. As a sophomore in 2018, he played nine games primarily at running back. He opened fall camp the following season at cornerback before moving to receiver.
