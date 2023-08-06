First Alert Weather: Showers Expected Overnight and Tomorrow Morning

MONDAY: Waking up in the morning to scattered showers and maybe a low rumble of thunder. Rain will scatter by the midday with clouds lingering until the late afternoon. Morning Lows in the mid 60s. Highs remain cool in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds N 10-20 mph. Rain chances 40%.

TUESDAY: More sun for Michiana with partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. A passing shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us remain dry. Lows in the low 60s. Afternoon high in the upper 70s. Winds NW 10-15 mph. Rain chances 20%.

WEDNESDAY: Morning conditions remain cool and dry with a warmer day before another frontal system moves in and brings another round of rain and storms chances for all of Michiana. Severe weather not likely at this time. Lows in the low 60s. Highs reaching into the low 80s. Winds S 5-10. Rain chances 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the workweek will see near to slightly below average temps and on-and-off rain chances, remaining mostly stable with no severe weather threats expected at this time. Looking into the far extended forecast, another “heat dome”-like system has been popping up on some forecast computer models in Mid-August near the July 15-July 18 range. Temps could reach back into the 90s if this forecast verifies, stay tuned as details are ironed out over this next week.

