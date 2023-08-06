Advertise With Us

Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home

FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - One child was killed and five other people were shot following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette, Lousiana, according to KPLC.

Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident, including a woman and two children. It is unclear who shot them.

Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700...
Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash
Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
3 injured in early morning South Bend shooting
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Soggy start to the new week
People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix
People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix

Latest News

Right to left: Adarius Wills, Telvin Wilson, James Willis
Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old David Algarin, Jr.
Sturgis shooting suspect on the loose, considered armed and dangerous
WNDU Vault: National Standard creates ‘permanent part-time employment’
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever