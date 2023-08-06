3 injured in early morning South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting on the city’s northwest side that left one adult and two juveniles injured.

Police responded at around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Brookfield Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found three female victims, one adult and two juveniles, with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

