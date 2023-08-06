Advertise With Us

3 injured in early morning South Bend shooting

By Alex Almanza and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting on the city’s northwest side that left one adult and two juveniles injured.

Police responded at around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Brookfield Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found three female victims, one adult and two juveniles, with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Starbucks drive-thru in South Bend set to reopen
First Alert Forecast: Not a total washout, but a wet weekend in spots

Latest News

The Barns at Nappanee hosts 61st annual Amish Acres Arts, Crafts & Music Festival
Food Truck Showdown underway in Middlebury
To adopt Tank or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...
2nd Chance Pet: Tank
To adopt Tank or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...
2nd Chance Pet: Tank