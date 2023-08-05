Landmark files petition to state; internal emails highlight a ‘culture of fear’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - New details out of Mishawaka regarding the ongoing investigation into Praxis Landmark Recovery.

The facility has officially filed a petition for review with the Indiana Office of Administrative Law Proceedings. Officials with Landmark are asking the state to look at the recent order to shut them down.

Landmark CEO Matt Boyle, who we’ve attempted to contact for weeks, has released a statement arguing for the state to reinstate the Medicaid licenses it revoked last week. In a release, Boyle says, “In March of this year, working with the state Division of Mental Health and Addiction, we crafted a turnaround plan at our facility in Mishawaka.”

The state order to revoke Landmark’s licenses at three facilities was issued as an “emergency” order, claiming the facility failed to report three deaths at the Mishawaka facility timely.

When those deaths happened at the beginning of July, it came during Landmark’s turnaround plan in conjunction with the state. However, Landmark argues there’s no evidence to support that claim, and these situations do not constitute emergencies.

CEO responds to allegations

“On Friday, August 4, 2023, Landmark Recovery of Carmel LLC filed a petition to stay and reverse the decision of the Indiana DMHA to revoke certification of our facilities in Carmel, Bluffton, and Mishawaka. We believe the facts gathered in the petition tell, for the first time, the true story of what happened. In March of this year, working with the state DMHA, we crafted a turnaround plan at our facility in Mishawaka. We believe the record demonstrates clearly that, by May of this year, we had executed a successful turnaround plan and were operating at or above the standards expected of us. Sentinel patient events, while tragic, occur in mental health facilities across the United States. We serve an incredibly sick population, just like any other inpatient medical facility. To date, no state agency has made an accusation that the deaths that occurred resulted from negligence or failure to meet regulatory standards expected of us. We are confident they did not. We look forward to restoring our licenses, which represent more than half the supply of beds available to the Medicaid population of Indiana. Once we do so, we look forward to continuing our mission to serve the sickest and the poorest among the 20 million Americans who suffer from the disease of addiction.”

The petition that Landmark has filed with the state of Indiana to reverse the decision to suspend its Medicaid license at three facilities:

CEO emails to Landmark’s staff

There’s more fallout from Landmark as company emails paint a picture of internal strife and a CEO with a siege mentality. Current and former employees call it a “culture of fear.”

In company emails obtained by 16 News Now, Landmark CEO Matt Boyle tells employees that Landmark is quote “at war” and that St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction are “the enemy.”

He goes on to say that Landmark is in no way responsible for the death of patients, and their deaths were “neither our fault nor preventable.”

“When I read the email, it felt to me that he was blaming more the lower-level employees and the patients,” said Tanya Hochstetler, a former patient engagement specialist at Praxis Landmark Recovery. “Even when we would be handling the facility quite well, in my opinion, we had all the patients on, they were doing well, everything was going smoothly, there was a lack of management in the building, and when they were in the building, in my opinion, I could never find them,

With legal battles mounting and a civil suit shaping up against Praxis Landmark, Boyle also takes aim at former employees, who tell 16 News Now they left for various reasons, including unsanitary work conditions.

“My main thing is the patients weren’t treated properly, the employees weren’t treated properly, and the facility was disgusting,” Hochstetler said. “Toilets would back up; patients weren’t able to flush their toilets, weren’t able to shower, toilets would overflow into the hallways and flood the hallway with feces.”

Boyle concludes the email by saying they will quote, “slay whatever enemies’ life throws in their way,” and compares his current struggles to the biblical story of Daniel and the lion’s den, where Daniel is spared because he is found blameless.

“I believe at some point in that email, the previous employees and the patients were the ones that brought this company down,” Hochstetler said. “No, dear, you did; you brought it down yourself.”

Trouble seems to continue for Tanya and her former coworkers, who say they’re having trouble finding work because many local employers are not hiring former Landmark employees.

Former employees also tell 16 News that the executive team was trying to cover their tracks regarding the death of patients.

Employees at the Mishawaka location were furloughed on July 31, with operations halting on August 3.

This comes as the Bluffton and Carmel locations also furloughed their employees for 30 days.

The rehab facility is currently under investigation by county, state, and federal entities and recently had licenses revoked at the facilities.

Since the investigations began, some Medicaid providers and health organizations have parted ways with Landmark Recovery. Still, some are doubling down, as Sabra Health’s Rick Matros tells 16 News Now, “We think highly of them” and “we’re aware” when being informed that Landmark is under investigation for three suspicious deaths of their patients.

Sabra’s motto is, “What happens inside our buildings matters most.”

Listed below are leaked emails from Landmark CEO Matt Boyle:

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Emails sent by CEO Matt Boyle. (WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.