It’s a Food Truck Showdown in Middlebury!

Food Truck ShowDown Post 210
Food Truck ShowDown Post 210(wndu)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDDLEBERRY, Ind. (WNDU) - American Legion Post 210, in Middlebury, hosted a food truck showdown Saturday afternoon, inviting the public to vote on their favorite food truck.

For as little as a $1 donation, the community tried samples of each of the 14 food trucks.

Then, if a food truck is your favorite, you’re encouraged to donate as much as you’d like to make sure that your favorite food truck has earned the most donations at the end of the day!

The food truck that earned the most money was awarded a trophy.

The event also featured bounce houses and obstacle courses, a beer garden, craft vendors, and more, all to help organizations throughout the community.

“Community is very important to us, and we want to give back to our community and support our community and help them out in any way we can, so, that’s the whole purpose.  We’re going to have pony rides, face painting, we’ve got 14 food trucks coming out. We’ve got 16-20 craft vendors that are going to be there,” said Post Commander, Leland Barksdale.

American Legion Post 210 shared that they hope to make the food truck showdown an annual event.

For more information on all that they do for the community, click here.

