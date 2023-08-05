Food Truck Showdown held in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - American Legion Post 210 in Middlebury hosted a “Food Truck Showdown” Saturday, inviting the public out to vote on its favorite food truck!

For as little as a $1 donation, the community was welcome to try samples from each of the 14 food trucks. Community members were then encouraged to donate as much as they’d like to their favorite food truck to make sure it earned the most donations at the end of the day!

The event also featured bounce houses and obstacle courses, a beer garden, craft vendors, and more. It was all to help organizations throughout the community.

“Community is very important to us, and we want to give back to our community and support our community and help them out in any way we can, so that’s the whole purpose,” said Post Commander Leland Barksdale. “We’re going to have pony rides, face painting, we’ve got 14 food trucks coming out. We’ve got 16-20 craft vendors that are going to be there.”

The winner of the 2023 Michiana Food Truck Showdown was Keims Elephant Ear Express.

American Legion Post 210 hopes to make the food truck showdown an annual event. For more information on all that they do for the community, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.