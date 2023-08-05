Food Truck Showdown held in Middlebury

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - American Legion Post 210 in Middlebury hosted a “Food Truck Showdown” Saturday, inviting the public out to vote on its favorite food truck!

For as little as a $1 donation, the community was welcome to try samples from each of the 14 food trucks. Community members were then encouraged to donate as much as they’d like to their favorite food truck to make sure it earned the most donations at the end of the day!

The event also featured bounce houses and obstacle courses, a beer garden, craft vendors, and more. It was all to help organizations throughout the community.

“Community is very important to us, and we want to give back to our community and support our community and help them out in any way we can, so that’s the whole purpose,” said Post Commander Leland Barksdale. “We’re going to have pony rides, face painting, we’ve got 14 food trucks coming out. We’ve got 16-20 craft vendors that are going to be there.”

The winner of the 2023 Michiana Food Truck Showdown was Keims Elephant Ear Express.

American Legion Post 210 hopes to make the food truck showdown an annual event. For more information on all that they do for the community, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

The Barns at Nappanee hosts 61st annual Amish Acres Arts, Crafts & Music Festival

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The community was invited to take a stroll between the barns, checking out dozens of vendors selling their handmade artwork, crafts, and food items.

Events

La Casa de Amistad to host back-to-school event to help kids ‘Get Ready!’ on Saturday, Aug. 5.

La Casa de Amistad to host back-to-school event to help kids ‘Get Ready!’

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The event will be held at La Casa’s community center on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Events

Coloma Glad-Peach Festival underway

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Coloma Glad-Peach Festival is held the first weekend in August and provides three days of family activities for all ages.

Events

Downtown Goshen invites you to ‘go for gold’ at First Fridays

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
You’re invited head downtown to participate in pickleball and cornhole tournaments along Main Street — or just enjoy it from the sidelines, if that’s your preference!

Latest News

Events

Chalk the Block St. Joe

St. Joseph prepares for biggest ‘Chalk the Block’ weekend ever

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
42 professional and amateur artists will be hard at work creating 46 chalk masterpieces along Broad Street and part of the Pleasant Street Plaza.

Events

‘Totally 80s’ taking over downtown South Bend for First Fridays

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The event will be complete with a roller rink in the middle of the 100 block of S. Michigan Street!

Events

Eddy Street Commons to host ‘Coffee & Cars’ event

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The annual Coffee and Cars event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Events

People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix

People gather for annual Elkhart Grand Prix

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The Elkhart Grand Prix begins on Friday, starting with the Mayor’s Challenge Race at 12 p.m.

Events

Indiana Dunes National Park offering Saturday activities all through August

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Indiana Dunes National Park is offering a wide variety of ranger-led programs every Saturday for the month of August.

Events

Niles Fire Department to host ‘Spray Day’ at Riverfront Park

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Niles Fire Department will be hosting its second annual Spray Day on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park.