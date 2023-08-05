First Fridays: Totally 80s takes over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This month’s First Fridays was a blast from the past in downtown South Bend.

This month’s theme was “Totally 80s” and people turned out to experience the nostalgia from back in the day.

There was roller skating on Michigan Steet with the South Bend Roller Derby, a DJ played all the 80s hits, and classic cars were on display.

“We try to come up with themes that people can really find creative ways to participate in,” said Willow Wetherall, executive director for DTSB. “I meant the 80′s. The fashion is really iconic, the music is great., and it’s a theme that’s really fun to see all different ages of people participate.”

Downtown South Bend hosts block parties throughout the year, with “Art Beat” happening on August 19!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.