First Alert Forecast: Soggy start to the new week

On and off showers will be around early Sunday morning before we break into sunshine during the afternoon. Again, the severe weather threat is low, but a strong or severe storm can’t be entirely ruled out - especially as we heat up in the afternoon sunshine. More showers are possible late Sunday into early Monday morning as this slow-moving system moves east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: By Monday, high temps will fall into the 70s and reduce any severe storm chances to near zero. Cooler temperatures will prevail next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Perfect weather for two-a-day football practices... or a nice round of golf, whichever you prefer. I know which one I will choose! ;)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.