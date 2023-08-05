Advertise With Us

Courtroom dedicated to northern Indiana judge

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a respected local judge is honored for his life, career and legacy.

Fellow federal judges honored Robert Miller, Jr. by naming a courtroom in his honor. The event was held in the afternoon, where a resolution was also presented.

President Ronald Reagan appointed Judge Miller back in December of 1985, as a district judge in northern Indiana. He has won several awards and has been on numerous committees over the years.

Judge Miller plans on retiring at the end of August.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Indianapolis in 2024
New NIPSCO electricity rates begin in August
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Not a washout, but isolated showers and storms

Latest News

First Fridays: Totally 80s takes over South Bend on August 4, 2023.
First Fridays: Totally 80s takes over South Bend
DTSB First Fridays: Totally 80s
Courtroom dedicated to northern Indiana judge
Elkhart Grand Prix underway