Courtroom dedicated to northern Indiana judge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a respected local judge is honored for his life, career and legacy.

Fellow federal judges honored Robert Miller, Jr. by naming a courtroom in his honor. The event was held in the afternoon, where a resolution was also presented.

President Ronald Reagan appointed Judge Miller back in December of 1985, as a district judge in northern Indiana. He has won several awards and has been on numerous committees over the years.

Judge Miller plans on retiring at the end of August.

