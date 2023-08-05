Advertise With Us

The Barns at Nappanee host 61st Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival

The Barns at Nappanee Festival
The Barns at Nappanee Festival(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Barns at Nappanee hosted their 61st annual Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend.

The community was invited to take a stroll between the barns, checking out dozens of vendors selling their handmade artwork, crafts and food items.

“Not only do the arts and crafts people bring people in, but it also helps our businesses downtown,” said volunteer Connie Stouder.

On top of supporting local businesses, you could also hear music by local artists, and eat from local food trucks!

There was also face painting, play areas, and a little something for everyone.

“Everyone loves this, I mean they all come out and it’s community, it’s joint, it’s unity. Everybody loves everything that’s out here, there’s something for everybody to do,” said volunteer Holly Crume.

The event ran from August 3rd through August 5th, and for more information so you can plan your visit next year, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Starbucks drive-thru in South Bend set to reopen
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Not a total washout, but a wet weekend in spots

Latest News

Food Truck ShowDown Post 210
It’s a Food Truck Showdown in Middlebury!
To adopt Tank or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...
2nd Chance Pet: Tank
To adopt Tank or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...
2nd Chance Pet: Tank
WNDU Vault: MSU Professors Visit Benton Harbor