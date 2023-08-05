The Barns at Nappanee host 61st Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Barns at Nappanee hosted their 61st annual Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend.

The community was invited to take a stroll between the barns, checking out dozens of vendors selling their handmade artwork, crafts and food items.

“Not only do the arts and crafts people bring people in, but it also helps our businesses downtown,” said volunteer Connie Stouder.

On top of supporting local businesses, you could also hear music by local artists, and eat from local food trucks!

There was also face painting, play areas, and a little something for everyone.

“Everyone loves this, I mean they all come out and it’s community, it’s joint, it’s unity. Everybody loves everything that’s out here, there’s something for everybody to do,” said volunteer Holly Crume.

The event ran from August 3rd through August 5th, and for more information so you can plan your visit next year, click here.

