Whistle Pigs perform at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whistle Pigs took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, which is located right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend. Guests could bring their own lunches or grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors.

16 News Now caught up with some of the folks who took advantage of Friday’s free concert.

“This is definitely one of the best things that South Bend does for the community,” said Jeff Kennedy. “I heard about it last year, got hooked on it, and this is awesome.”

“It’s beautiful weather,” said Becky Kennedy. “Our fountain is gorgeous. We have great food trucks. The tables and chairs are amazing. Just the whole venue, it just has everything.”

If you couldn’t make it out there this week, mark your lunch calendar for next Friday, Aug. 11, as Jerry O’Fonics is set to perform from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

