US Rep. Yakym tours new Lifeline Youth Ministries facility in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Rep. Rudy Yakym spent part of his day on Friday in Elkhart, looking at some new developments.

Once it opens, the Lifeline Youth Ministry Hub will provide a safe, family-like atmosphere for kids from first through 12th grades. The planned building, located in the 2700 block of Prairie Street, is 3,600 square feet and will be able to serve over 1,000 kids each year.

Even though the building is new, today’s tour was a sort of homecoming for the Republican congressman.

“Our church used to take overnight trips to Lifeline in Elkhart here, and to be able to come here and to see the new facility that they built, over an $8 million dollar campaign, to build this incredible place for the youth of Elkhart to come to, not only to stay out of trouble, but also to become incredible human beings, people that know how to work, people that know how to do jobs that they’ll be training them for here, but also to have fun along the way,” Rep. Yakym told 16 News Now.

The official ribbon cutting on the new facility is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

