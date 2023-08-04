Two injured in Cass County crash

CASS CO., MICH. (WNDU) - Three Edwardsburg residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the evening of August 3.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 4:31p.m. An investigation of the crash showed a 16-year-old attempted to turn into a driveway on M-62. He failed to see a 20-year-old driving south and was struck by the vehicle while turning.

Both the 20-year-old and a 43-year-old passenger in the struck vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

