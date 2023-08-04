Advertise With Us

Two injured in Cass County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS CO., MICH. (WNDU) - Three Edwardsburg residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the evening of August 3.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 4:31p.m. An investigation of the crash showed a 16-year-old attempted to turn into a driveway on M-62. He failed to see a 20-year-old driving south and was struck by the vehicle while turning.

Both the 20-year-old and a 43-year-old passenger in the struck vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
New NIPSCO electricity rates begin in August
Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Indianapolis in 2024
Adriana DeMuth said there were mass patient discharges and staff getting fired in the last few...
‘Seemed like they were trying to cover their tracks’: Former Landmark worker details final weeks on the job
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

Two-vehicle Cass County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: A few strong storms possible this weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Mishawaka Cavemen get ready for football season