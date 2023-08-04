‘Totally 80s’ taking over downtown South Bend for First Fridays

(downtownsouthbend.com)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you want to go back in time this weekend, you’ll want to make your way to downtown South Bend Friday night!

The theme for DTSB’s August First Fridays is “Totally 80s,” complete with a roller rink in the middle of the 100 block of S. Michigan Street!

You can also enjoy 80s karaoke at South Bend Brew Works, an 80s Latin Dance Party in Studebaker Plaza, and so much more. For a full list of entertainment and activities that are planned for Friday, click here.

Meanwhile, this is all going on as Summer Restaurant Weeks continue in downtown South Bend. You can enjoy a value-priced menu at more than a dozen restaurants while giving back to Beacon Children’s Hospital. For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

The totally rad, totally tubular event will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

