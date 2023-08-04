Starbucks drive-thru in South Bend set to reopen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Starbucks at the corner of South Bend Avenue and Ironwood Road is set to reopen soon.

The location has been closed since a fire broke out at the building in early June 2022.

The entire inside of the building had to be rebuilt due to the blaze.

Developers with Shamrock Development tell 16 News Now the location will reopen either the first or second week of September.

