St. Joseph prepares for biggest ‘Chalk the Block’ weekend ever

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Professional and amateur artists are “chalking the block” this weekend in downtown St. Joseph!

42 professional and amateur artists will be hard at work creating 46 chalk masterpieces along Broad Street and part of the Pleasant Street Plaza. The community is invited to come out this weekend and see the artists in action before voting on their favorite piece.

“Chalk the Block” starts Friday night, with artists setting up their works. The bulk of the work will be done throughout the day Saturday, with votes being cast Sunday for $1 each.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” says Daniele Crevier with St. Joe Today. “We’ve got a bunch of amateur local artists that come and join us, professional artists that are local as well, and the professional traveling artists. So, it’s a really great way to grow our community with those outside traveling artists and just put on a really fun event for St. Joe, for those residents, and for those visitors that come every year.”

There will be also be live music, a screening of “sonic the Hedgehog 2,” a kids chalk zone, and much more. For the full event schedule, click here.

