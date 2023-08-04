St. Joe prepares for its biggest Chalk the Block weekend ever!

ST. JOE, Mich. (WNDU) - From now until Sunday, professional and amateur artists are in downtown St. Joe, chalking the block.

Forty-two professional and amateur artists will be busy spending the weekend creating forty-six chalk masterpieces along Broad Street and part of the Pleasant Street Plaza.

The community is invited to come out this weekend and see the artists in action, before voting on their favorite piece.

Chalk the Block starts Friday night with artists setting up their works. The bulk of the work will be throughout the day Saturday, and votes being cast on Sunday.

“It’s just a lot of fun. We’ve got a bunch of amateur local artists that come and join us, professional artists that are local as well and the professional travelling artists so it’s a really great way to grow our community with those outside travelling artists and just put on a really fun event for St. Joe, for those residents, and for those visitors that come every year,” says Daniele Crevier with St. Joe Today.

There will be live music, a screening of Sonic 2, a kids chalk zone, and much more.

