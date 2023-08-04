Primitiv Elevated Wellness gives away collected back-to-school supplies

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Last week, 16 News Now covered a story in Niles about how a cannabis dispensary is taking a unique approach to getting kids ready for school!

Primitiv Elevated Wellness, a cannabis dispensary, has been doing a backpack and supply drive in which people donate school supplies, and in return, they get pre-rolled marijuana as thanks.

Friday was the big day when the collected supplies were given out.

“I think there’s always a lot of noise around the stigma, and you know the truth is, this is not a bad thing that we’re doing,” Primitiv owner Rob Simms told 16 News Now. “There’s a lot of promise behind what we’re doing. Just like any other business, we can be supportive of not only communities but kids especially. That’s something we’re always going to fight for, and this was an opportunity to do it. When Primitiv had the opportunity to come to Niles, we definitely wanted to be in the community. We definitely wanted to be loud in the community and, you know, just really be able to give back to the communities that we serve in.”

Primitiv tells us they collected over 200 backpacks for children.

