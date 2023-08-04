Medical Moment: How Narcan is saving lives

(WNDU) - More than 100,000 people die from opioid overdoses each year.

Many states and local communities around the country are developing programs to help save those battling addiction. Keeping more people alive gives them a chance to get the treatment they need.

Amy Dicicco nearly died at this motel near Detroit six years ago after a second opioid overdose.

“Literally, I was this close to not being here,” Dicicco recalled.

Narcan, also called Naloxone, was FDA approved in 2019 to reverse opioid overdose. Free Narcan vending machines are being installed in many public places, in many states, like this bus station in Flint, Michigan, and in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“We try to remove barriers, and having it in a really open place like this will increase access and get it into the hands of people that need it,” said Carrie Chanter, at Genesee Health System.

Narcan works for opioid classification prescriptions like morphine and methadone and street-level drugs like heroin.

“There was a young lady who came up sobbing and said, ‘Gosh, I wish we had this about five years ago. I lost my mother to an overdose,’” Chanter said.

Overdose symptoms include shallow breathing, unconsciousness, pale skin, limp arms and legs, inability to speak, small pupils, vomiting, and purple lips and fingers.

“Naxolone has no risk of becoming addicted to it,” Chanter explained. “And if given to a person that is not experiencing an opioid overdose, it will have no medical effect on them.”

“These vending machines, they’re a Godsend,” Dicicco finished.

The National Institutes of Health says a high rate of Narcan distribution could avert 21% of opioid deaths.

Naloxone is now also available over the counter, which means you do not need a prescription from a doctor to get it.

