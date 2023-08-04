Marcus Freeman discusses shifted approach to 2nd season as head coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re just over three weeks away from Notre Dame kicking off its college football season.

On Friday, head coach Marcus Freeman strapped in for a special one-on-one interview with WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby.

Freeman covered a lot of ground in this one-on-one talk, from lessons learned in his first year as a head coach to how he’s already handled big changes in his short time in South Bend.

He also touched on how he’s shifted his approach a bit coming into his second year at the helm, focusing more on the small details as opposed to the big picture.

“I think last year, being a first-year head coach, I thought you could talk your way into winning a national championship if we talk about this every day,” Freeman told Freeby. “We all say this is what we want, this is what we’re working for, it’s gonna happen. No. Sometimes the thought of national championships is too big. You lose focus on what’s important. Everybody wants to be a national champion, but that’s the result of a lot of different things. Our focus has to be get this group to reach its full potential and play at its full potential. We’ll see what that means, but we’ve got 12 guaranteed opportunities.”

And this is just a small part of the one-on-one with Coach Freeman. We’ll dive much deeper into that conversation in our Countdown to Kickoff preseason special in just two weeks on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

