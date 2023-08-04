Lawsuit, investigations into Landmark Recovery ramp up as they halt operations

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As Landmark Recovery works to get all employees and patients out of the facility, we’re learning that the lawsuit against the facility is expanding.

With employees furloughed on July 31, all employees and patients were expected to leave the building by today. This all happens as the investigations into the addiction treatment facility ramp up.

The civil suit against Praxis Landmark, which alleges endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence, started with nine plaintiffs but has grown to nearly nine times the original number.

“We’ve been contacted by over 75 former patients. In the initial lawsuit that we filed last week, we had nine,” said Trevor Crossen, an Attorney with Crossen Law Firm. “We’re expecting to amend the lawsuit next week with all the additional former patients that have experienced that same toxic environment that we’ve talked about in terms of from the moment they walked in the door to the moment they either voluntarily left or were kicked out, or finished the program without graduating.”

Crossen tells 16 News Now that former Praxis Landmark Fort Wayne patients are also preparing to bring a civil suit against the rehab facility.

“What we’re starting to see is the same patterns, the same toxic environment, the same negative environment that our clients in Mishawaka have experienced,” Crossen said. “(They had) the same terrible experience in the Bluffton location.”

This also comes as sources claim that Landmark also has unpaid invoices and failed to reimburse employees for using their own money to take care of patients.

“I’ve heard about vendors unpaid,” Crossen said. “I’ve heard employees using their own personal money to purchase things and not get reimbursed.”

To support these claims, former employees tell 16 News Now that they spent hundreds to aid patients.

“To get them (patients) to vacuum or clean up, they could earn what was called ‘butterfly bucks,’” said Kelsey Farver, a former mental health technician with Praxis Landmark Mishawaka. “We (employees) were having to spend money out of our pocket to bring in snacks and various items that should’ve already been provided by Landmark. That’s stuff that they already should’ve had. It’s not stuff you earn.”

To corroborate the claims of failed reimbursement, another former employee had this to say regarding her experience while working at Landmark in Mishawaka:

“We, as employees, were given a monthly budget to buy snacks, drinks, etc. During the day, the patients were encouraged to complete chores for “butterfly bucks,” and they would be able to purchase snack and drink items using the butterfly bucks. The employees were expected to pay for these items with the promise that they would be compensated, and we were never reimbursed. I bought the women patients tampons and pads and hundreds of dollars in snacks and drinks, and was never reimbursed. I must have spent $500 or $600 on these items. I wanted to help these patients in any way I could. I wanted them to feel like they had someone in their corner. Unfortunately, Landmark wasn’t in their employee’s or patients’ corner. They do not care about these patients; they never have, and they never will. If they did, they would have made sure these patients were provided ample medical attention, ample hygiene products, ample food and comfort, and they never did. I believe they failed Michiana in trying to help with the drug epidemic in this area.”

Another former employee tells 16 News Now that they spent over $3,000 on office-related items for the company and were never reimbursed.

In a statement issued today, St. Joseph County Police tell 16 News Now that they are working to get full compliance with search warrants and obtain all security videos from the alleged criminal activity.

The investigation at Praxis by Landmark Recovery on Bodnar Blvd into multiple incidents and activities is still active and ongoing. County Police continue to interview former patients and employees. Additionally, County Police Investigators (are) working with and sharing information with the County Prosecutor, the State Division of Mental Health & Addiction, the Indiana Attorney General’s office, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the US Attorney’s Office. County Police detectives are still working to get full compliance of search warrants by Landmark and obtaining all security video of incidents in July 2023 and prior. Detectives have been working with the County Prosecutor’s office to get court-ordered compliance and to obtain any potential sanctions for not providing video of criminal incidents and activity inside the facility. Sheriff Redman fully believes that Landmark and any corporate officer or employee withholding evidence or interfering with the investigation at Praxis should face all potential sanctions for noncompliance with the warrants or possible criminal charges for interference.

Landmark employees that were still at the facility this afternoon declined to comment.

