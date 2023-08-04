La Casa de Amistad to host back-to-school event to help kids ‘Get Ready!’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana organization is making sure that local kids are prepared for their return to the classroom this month.

La Casa de Amistad is partnering with the South Bend Empowerment Zone to host the “Get Ready! Back to School Event” at La Casa’s community center on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event seeks to help kids achieve success during the school year by being prepared with all the supplies they might need.

There will be free backpacks for kids, bouncy houses, a dunk tank with the Zone and La Casa staff, free games, and free food for everyone in attendance. Families will also get the chance to meet principals at the Empowerment Zone, learn about resources, receive school supplies, and much more.

La Casa will also be giving out 200 refurbished laptops from AT&T to families who are pre-registered. AT&T is providing the laptops as part of its commitment to help bridge the digital divide in communities across the country.

“This is the first back-to-school event we’ve hosted and it’s just incredible that AT&T played a significant role in it by providing 200 free laptops for our families,” said La Casa de Amistad Executive Director Juan Constantino. “With these computers, our students and families will be better equipped with technology, and we’re so grateful.”

The community center is located at 3423 S. Michigan St.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.