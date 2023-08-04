Irish have faith in Angeli, Minchey for backup quarterback

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall camp rolls on for the Fighting Irish, who can enjoy the fact that there’s no battle for the starting quarterback job.

Graduate transfer Sam Hartman already has that job locked up, but there is a battle right now for the backup spot.

As we learned last year, it’s an important role because you never know when you’ll need him. Tyler Buchner was named the starter last preseason, but the Irish had to rely on Drew Pyne after Buchner was injured in only the second game.

The top options are redshirt freshman Steve Angeli or true freshman Kenny Minchey, and head coach Marcus Freeman said the transfer portal wasn’t an option for the backup role.

“We came to the decision that we would rather invest those reps in Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey, and we believe that they’ll develop into exactly what we want them to be as backups as we go into the season (rather) than to go and try to find somebody out of the transfer portal,” Freeman said. “We felt like we’re going to invest in those guys that have been here, and we think their upside is tremendous.”

Angeli appeared in two games last season for the Irish. He split first team reps in practice with Tyler Buchner ahead of the Gator Bowl after Pyne entered the transfer portal, but Buchner ultimately got the nod and went on to win MVP honors.

Minchey was an early enrollee at the university. He’s a consensus four-star recruit out of Hendersonville, Tenn.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

