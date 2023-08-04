Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) is closing the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The move, which was officially announced late Friday afternoon, caught many by surprise, as the decision was apparently made in private by the Department of Correction a few weeks ago.

The facility opened back in 1860 — the year before Abraham Lincoln became president.

The Department of Correction is seeking $1.2 billion to build a new 4,200 bed prison on the campus of the Westville Correctional Facility. When it’s ready to open in about four years, the old Westville Correctional Facility will close. And now, the state prison in Michigan City is part of the consolidation as well.

The state feels the move makes financial sense.

“It’s outdated like Westville is, and it doesn’t come without emergency repairs on an annual basis of about $1 million to $2 million a year,” said IDOC Commissioner Christina Reagle. “We have more than $380 million in planned capital at that site, and the annual operation is approximately $45 million. The annual operating savings alone of closing the Indiana State Prison would create a payback of less than 20 years on this project and avoid nearly $400 million in capital asks.”

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry feels he stands to gain 100 acres for redevelopment while losing the stigma of being a prison town.

“My own son told me, I said I don’t understand why people say it’s such a stigma because it’s about the fourth largest employer in Michigan City,” Parry said. “And well, what happens is when a fella goes into prison, his family many times will follow. And they never leave Michigan City, and that brings in a group of people that’ve experienced hardship, and you experience enough hardship and you become a little harder.”

Currently, the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has 416 employees. Reagle says they can transfer to the Westville campus, which is less than 15 miles away. No one will be forced out of a job.

