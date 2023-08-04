Fugitive Friday: August 4, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Ateenya Matthews is wanted for felony theft out of Elkhart County and multiple misdemeanor offenses out of St. Joseph County.
  • Deshawn Caradine is wanted out of Elkhart County for failure to return to lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.
  • Richard White, Jr. is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
  • Jason Jackson is wanted for murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He is a Fast Five Feature, which means you could receive a $500 award if your tip leads to his arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

