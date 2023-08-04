Fugitive Friday: August 4, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Ateenya Matthews is wanted for felony theft out of Elkhart County and multiple misdemeanor offenses out of St. Joseph County.

Deshawn Caradine is wanted out of Elkhart County for failure to return to lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.

Richard White, Jr. is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman.

Jason Jackson is is wanted for murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He is a Fast Five Feature, which means you could receive a $500 award if your tip leads to his arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

