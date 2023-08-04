First Alert Forecast: A few strong storms possible this weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Slight chance of a passing PM shower south of U.S. 6 as a “cool” front moves through the area. High 86F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day and into Saturday night. High 86F. Low 64F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Watching two rounds of showers and T-storms Sunday. One round of showers is likely Sunday morning followed by a second round late in the afternoon & evening hours. A few storms may be severe. High 85F. Low 66F. Wind S at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A low pressure complex will move into Michiana as the weekend continues with rain and storm chances reaching their peak, with some possibly being strong to severe late Sunday. Confidence is low with this system as of now. Luckily, by Monday, temps will fall down and grind any severe chances down to zero. Cooler temperatures will prevail next week with highs in the upper 70 and low 80s.

