Elkhart leaders, residents meet to discuss revitalization plans

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart officials, community leaders and residents met Thursday night to discuss potential plans to revitalize the city’s south-central neighborhood.

The meeting took place at Roosevelt Elementary School.

It is the first of two listening sessions where residents can share ideas and provide feedback.

The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, the University of Notre Dame, and the city are partnering to come up with a plan to re-develop the area, mainly the Benham West neighborhood, which is near Faith Mission and the Tolson Center.

“This area has, and it’s actually the topic of a recent documentary, was destroyed during urban renewal. It was torn down. It was torn down in the name of progress, and left vacant. And so the city was scarred because of this,” said Marianne Cusato, who is an Architecture Professor at the University of Notre Dame.

“The partnership for us at the chamber is really exciting with the University of Notre Dame and obviously with the city as well. But to be able to gather citizens together in the area, to get that input so that this neighborhood and those neighborhoods in this area become what the neighbors want it to be,” said Levon Johnson, who is President of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

They asked residents what they love about their community, opportunities they see, challenges they have and ways their neighborhoods can improve.

“We want to make sure that no matter what your zip code is in Elkhart and Elkhart county that you have an opportunity to love where you live and live in the place where you love. And if you’ve been there for a long time, the opportunity for continuous improvement,” said Johnson.

Residents say they want affordable housing, gathering places for teens, parks and businesses.

Community leaders will design a plan that reflects this.

“So, it leads to a design charrette that we will be having next week, starting next Sunday, to help create, pull all of those ideas into a framework,” said Cusato.

They will then draft a report over the next three months.

The last listening session will take place next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.