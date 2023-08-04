Advertise With Us

Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announces new smartphone app

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Those who live in Elkhart County have a new way to connect with local law enforcement!

On Thursday, Elkhart authorities announced a new smartphone app called “Elkhart County Sheriff, IN.” The app serves as an innovative way for police to connect with residents and visitors while providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

Users can access items of public interest, such as submitting a tip, getting involved with the police department, a resource map, and so much more!

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Partner and CRO Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

Simply search for the app in the App Store, Google Play, or by clicking here.

