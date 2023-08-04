Advertise With Us

Eddy Street Commons to host ‘Coffee & Cars’ event

(Staff)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some vintage cars will be taking over Eddy Street Commons this month!

The annual “Coffee & Cars” event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The community will be able to view a variety of cars that have been developed throughout the ages. Prizes will also be distributed for the “Best in Show” car and truck, as well as a “Fan Favorite” car.

There will also be activities for kids to enjoy, including a face painter, crafts, and a mobile arcade trailer.

Street parking for the car show is first come, first served, though additional parking is available in the Eddy Street Commons parking garage.

