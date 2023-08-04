SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some vintage cars will be taking over Eddy Street Commons this month!

The annual “Coffee & Cars” event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The community will be able to view a variety of cars that have been developed throughout the ages. Prizes will also be distributed for the “Best in Show” car and truck, as well as a “Fan Favorite” car.

There will also be activities for kids to enjoy, including a face painter, crafts, and a mobile arcade trailer.

Street parking for the car show is first come, first served, though additional parking is available in the Eddy Street Commons parking garage.

Eddy Street Commons to host Coffee & Cars event on Saturday, Aug. 12.

