Downtown Goshen invites you to ‘go for gold’ at First Fridays

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re in the competitive spirit this weekend, downtown Goshen is the place to go Friday night!

The theme for Goshen First Fridays in August is “Goshen Games.” You’re invited head downtown to participate in pickleball and cornhole tournaments along Main Street — or just enjoy it from the sidelines, if that’s your preference!

If you’d like to learn the basics, coaches will be on-hand to help you out. There will also be activities for kids and other games to play, including crafts, family-friendly axe throwing, and lawn games.

Electric vehicles will also be on display Friday night. You’ll have a chance to get behind the wheel and experience what it’s like being in an EV firsthand!

The First Fridays beer garden and food trucks will be on hand for a quick drink or bite to eat. You can also fuel up for the games and activities at restaurants and bars throughout downtown.

First Fridays takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on Friday night’s festivities, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.