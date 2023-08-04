Coloma Glad-Peach Festival underway

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - An annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches is officially underway right here in Michiana!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the Coloma Glad-Peach Festival is held the first weekend in August and provides three days of family activities for all ages. The 2023 festival kicked off Friday night and runs through Sunday.

Events include live music, a classic car show, a parade, and an aerial fireworks display. The theme this year is “Saluting Our Agricultural Roots.”

For more information, head to the festival’s website or Facebook page. A detailed schedule for the festival, courtesy of The Herald-Palladium, is listed below:

Friday

6 p.m. - Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open, interactive inflatables

6 p.m. - Opening ceremony

7 p.m. - Youth parade with a live band to follow

9:30 p.m. - Movie at Salem Lutheran, Church Activity Field

Saturday

8:30 a.m. - Glad-Peach 5K run/walk

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Coloma Public Library book sale

10 a.m. - Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open, interactive inflatables

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Family Art Fair

11 a.m. - Cardio drumming

11:30 a.m. - Local Hero Meet & Greet

1 p.m. - Parade

2-4 p.m. - Family Art Fair

5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Live bands

10:30 p.m. - Fireworks

Sunday

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Car show

10 a.m. - Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Kids games

11 a.m. - Community worship

2 p.m. - Festival closes

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Downtown Goshen invites you to ‘go for gold’ at First Fridays

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
You’re invited head downtown to participate in pickleball and cornhole tournaments along Main Street — or just enjoy it from the sidelines, if that’s your preference!

Events

Chalk the Block St. Joe

St. Joseph prepares for biggest ‘Chalk the Block’ weekend ever

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
42 professional and amateur artists will be hard at work creating 46 chalk masterpieces along Broad Street and part of the Pleasant Street Plaza.

Events

‘Totally 80s’ taking over downtown South Bend for First Fridays

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The event will be complete with a roller rink in the middle of the 100 block of S. Michigan Street!

Events

Eddy Street Commons to host ‘Coffee & Cars’ event

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The annual Coffee and Cars event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Latest News

Events

City gears up for return of annual Elkhart Grand Prix starting on Friday, August 4.

City gears up for annual Elkhart Grand Prix

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart Grand Prix begins on Friday, starting with the Mayor’s Challenge Race at 12 p.m.

Events

Indiana Dunes National Park offering Saturday activities all through August

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Indiana Dunes National Park is offering a wide variety of ranger-led programs every Saturday for the month of August.

Events

Niles Fire Department to host ‘Spray Day’ at Riverfront Park

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Niles Fire Department will be hosting its second annual Spray Day on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: ‘Creative Zack’ still waiting for new family

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
We first aired Zack’s story in February, but Grant Me Hope asked us to share his story again because he’s still waiting for a family to adopt him.

Events

Gentlemen & Scholars to host ‘Spellapalooza’ for good cause

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tickets are still on sale here for Friday night’s event, which features dozens of South Bend leaders and community members.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.