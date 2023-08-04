Coloma Glad-Peach Festival underway

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - An annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches is officially underway right here in Michiana!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the Coloma Glad-Peach Festival is held the first weekend in August and provides three days of family activities for all ages. The 2023 festival kicked off Friday night and runs through Sunday.

Events include live music, a classic car show, a parade, and an aerial fireworks display. The theme this year is “Saluting Our Agricultural Roots.”

For more information, head to the festival’s website or Facebook page. A detailed schedule for the festival, courtesy of The Herald-Palladium, is listed below:

Friday

6 p.m. - Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open, interactive inflatables

6 p.m. - Opening ceremony

7 p.m. - Youth parade with a live band to follow

9:30 p.m. - Movie at Salem Lutheran, Church Activity Field

Saturday

8:30 a.m. - Glad-Peach 5K run/walk

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Coloma Public Library book sale

10 a.m. - Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open, interactive inflatables

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Family Art Fair

11 a.m. - Cardio drumming

11:30 a.m. - Local Hero Meet & Greet

1 p.m. - Parade

2-4 p.m. - Family Art Fair

5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Live bands

10:30 p.m. - Fireworks

Sunday

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Car show

10 a.m. - Food and craft vendors, T-shirt barn open

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Kids games

11 a.m. - Community worship

2 p.m. - Festival closes

