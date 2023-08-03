Two charged after fight at LaPorte funeral

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are facing criminal charges after a fight escalated into a brawl at a LaPorte funeral home last Friday.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, police responded to the Frank Keisei Funeral Home Essling Chapel on Indiana Avenue just after 10 a.m. over a large crowd of people yelling at each other.

Police say that people were arriving at the funeral when three women who were Facebook feuding with each other showed up. Video surveillance shows one woman walking up to a crowd of people in the parking lot and throwing punches.

In an attempt to break up the fight, a 43-year-old man walked to his car and fired a gun straight up in the air.

That man is charged with a level five felony unlawful possession of a firearm because of his prior history of domestic violence and a level six felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

A 39-year-old woman is charged with misdemeanor battery, as police say she is the one who approached the group and started the fight.

Both individuals have posted bond.

