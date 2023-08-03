Thursday marks 1-year anniversary of crash that killed Jackie Walorski

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Thursday marks a somber anniversary here in Michiana.

It was one year ago today that Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three others were killed in a crash in Elkhart County.

Walorski was riding with staff members Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson on State Road 19 when police say Potts attempted to pass a truck and collided with a Buick, driven by Edith Schmucker of Nappanee, that was heading in the opposite direction.

All four of them died from their injuries. A cross bearing the name of Schmucker can still be found at the crash site today.

“It’s tough to know you drive past the location where your wife lost her life — and not just your wife, but three other people,” said Dean Swihart, husband of the late congresswoman. “You know, I grew up… you take the vows till death do you part, And we looked at that, you know late 80s, 90s, we’re going to live our whole lives together. I did not in any way imagine that I would be a widower at age 56.”

“I drive by the site of the accident on a very regular basis, said Rep. Rudy Yakym, who was elected to succeed Walorski after her death. “Every time I drive by there, I stop in that moment. . . which is probably a few times a month at least, to have a moment of reflection and think of how easily that could have been anyone of us.”

Yakym plans to mark Thursday’s anniversary with a visit to Jackie Walorski’s grave. Swihart will have dinner with her family.

Meanwhile, Yakym issued the following statement Thursday morning in remembrance of Walorski:

16 News Now has a special story planned for Thursday evening. Mark Peterson will tell us how her loved ones will carry on her memory.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One Year Later: Remembering Jackie Walorski on anniversary of deadly crash

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
For some, it’s not hard to remember how things played out on Aug. 3, 2022. It’s impossible to forget.

News

Open house set for Camp Millhouse new lodge

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Alex Almanza
An open house to show off the new Camp Millhouse facility is Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

News

One Year Later: Remembering Jackie Walorski on anniversary of deadly crash

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Hazy skies will linger across Michiana into Friday afternoon, but air quality issues will stay low.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

New era begins for Camp Millhouse

Updated: 2 hours ago

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Lifesaving RSV vaccine approved for seniors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Now, for the first time, a vaccine is approved for adults 60 and older.

News

Medical Moment: Lifesaving RSV vaccine approved for seniors

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

City gears up for annual Elkhart Grand Prix

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Investigation continues at Landmark Recovery facility

Updated: 2 hours ago